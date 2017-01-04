The overrunning of much of Iraq by the Al Qaeda offshoot is the result not of a “failed policy,” but of criminal decisions that go back nearly twenty-five years.

New Delhi, Aug 12, IRNA -- The launching of a US air war against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) will only compound a catastrophe that has “Made in the USA” stamped all over it.

Tehran, Aug 11, IRNA - An English-language paper on Monday urged the US to identify and help block the financial donors of the terrorist group ISIL, instead of striking the criminal group.

The following is the urgent statement of the Chaldean Catholic Patriarch, Louis-Raphael I Sako on alarming Situation of 130,000 Refugees and Other Grave Matters.

The following letter was sent by His Holiness Mar Dinkha IV, The Patriarch of Assyrian Church of the East to His Excellency Martin Schulz, President of the European Union

The following letter was sent by His Holiness Mar Dinkha IV, The Patriarch of Assyrian Church of the East to His Excellency Ban Ki-Moon

Assyrians Without Borders has recently been informed of the situation in northern Iraq. AWBs partners are reporting of a terrible and tragic suffering of the people. Region by region, the etno-religious minorities of the country are being subject to killing and persecution.

Baghdad, Aug 6, IRNA – Iran's ambassador to Baghdad Hassan Danayee-Far in a meeting with representative of the Christians in the Iraqi parliament voiced Tehran's readiness to help reduce the problems and pains of the Christian refugees in Iraq's Mosul.