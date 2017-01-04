Obama the creator of ISIS (ISIL) Terrorist group

ISIS in Iraq a disaster made in the USA

IRNA
8/14/2014 12:18:03 PM

New Delhi, Aug 12, IRNA -- The launching of a US air war against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) will only compound a catastrophe that has “Made in the USA” stamped all over it.

The overrunning of much of Iraq by the Al Qaeda offshoot is the result not of a “failed policy,” but of criminal decisions that go back nearly twenty-five years.

Block feeding the ISIS Terrorists

IRNA
8/11/2014 10:54:12 AM

Tehran, Aug 11, IRNA - An English-language paper on Monday urged the US to identify and help block the financial donors of the terrorist group ISIL, instead of striking the criminal group.

The Alarming Situation of 130K Iraqi Christian Refugees

Ankawa.com
8/11/2014 9:10:22 AM

The following is the urgent statement of the Chaldean Catholic Patriarch, Louis-Raphael I Sako on alarming Situation of 130,000 Refugees and Other Grave Matters.

The Assyrian Patriarch Pleads to the European Union

Assyrian Church of the East
8/8/2014 11:31:44 PM

The following letter was sent by His Holiness Mar Dinkha IV, The Patriarch of Assyrian Church of the East to His Excellency Martin Schulz, President of the European Union

The Assyrian Patriarch Pleads to the United Nations

ACOE
8/7/2014 1:26:19 AM

The following letter was sent by His Holiness Mar Dinkha IV, The Patriarch of Assyrian Church of the East to His Excellency Ban Ki-Moon

ISIS Terrorists Commit Genocide in Northern Iraq

awbswe.se
8/6/2014 4:03:49 PM

Assyrians Without Borders has recently been informed of the situation in northern Iraq. AWBs partners are reporting of a terrible and tragic suffering of the people. Region by region, the etno-religious minorities of the country are being subject to killing and persecution.

Iraqi Christians Suffering

Iran ready to help Iraq’s displaced Christians

IRNA
8/6/2014 3:08:46 PM

Baghdad, Aug 6, IRNA – Iran's ambassador to Baghdad Hassan Danayee-Far in a meeting with representative of the Christians in the Iraqi parliament voiced Tehran's readiness to help reduce the problems and pains of the Christian refugees in Iraq's Mosul.

